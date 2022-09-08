Here are all the colours you can pick up the new iPhone 14 range in.

Each year Apple refreshes its lineup of flagship iPhone models, and each year that entails a little bit of a switch-up in terms of colours, with new hues taking centre stage.

If you take into account both the regular iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro options, you have quite a few colours to pick from, so we've gathered them all for you right here.

Scroll down to see each one in turn, so that you can choose which you like the best if you're thinking of picking up an iPhone.

SQUIRREL_12855422

Apple

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colours

Apple ditched the iPhone mini in 2022 and instead launched a plus-sized variant of its phone, and the two models share the same range of colour choices. This means that whether you pick the iPhone 14 or 14 Plus, you'll get the same range of colours.

On these models you get a shiny glass back to the phone, with two camera lenses, and the sides of the phone are finished in a matte aluminium.

The colour options - using Apple's own fancy names - are Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product(Red).

Like the iPhone 13 colours, that gives you five to choose from.

Blue

This nice sky blue is a more pleasant shade than the deeper blue that Apple rolled with on the iPhone 13, in our opinion, and is actually pretty close to the Sierra Blue that led the lineup on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Purple

The new colour in town is purple, although on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus it's more like violet, in our opinion, with another lovely light pastel shade on offer.

Midnight

If you want something more restrained, then the classic black option is still very much on the table, perfect for a more serious look.

Starlight

Apple's fancy word for off-white returns, and Starlight continues to be a favourite among Apple fans, with a bright and modern aesthetic.

Product(Red)

Apple's long-running collaboration with Product(Red) continues, making for another hugely vibrant shade of red on the iPhone 14.

Apple

iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro colours

Moving over to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, things on the back and sides of the phones haven't changed that much since the 13 Pro range.

While the front of the phone is revolutionised thanks to the addition of what Apple calls the Dynamic Island, the back looks much the same, with a big three-camera array for all your photographic needs and a frosted glass finish.

The sides are again polished stainless steel, making for a slightly jazzier look in certain lighting compared to the matte aluminium of the standard iPhone 14.

There are four colours on offer for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black. Check them out below.

Deep Purple

There's a more mature and deeper purple option than the normal iPhone 14 version for the iPhone 14 Pro, and it looks really rich and interesting.

Gold

The gold finish returns as we were expecting, with a shiny and bright look that actually isn't nearly as opulent as you might think when you see it in person.

Silver

Probably the most traditional option on the roster is this silver version, which is closer to white when you check out the glass back of the phone, and looks really nice.

Space Black

Finally, for the most serious operators among us there's this black model, which is the most low-key option available, and will be ideal for anyone who wants their phone to stand out a bit less.