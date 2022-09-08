(Pocket-lint) - Each year Apple refreshes its lineup of flagship iPhone models, and each year that entails a little bit of a switch-up in terms of colours, with new hues taking centre stage.

If you take into account both the regular iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro options, you have quite a few colours to pick from, so we've gathered them all for you right here.

Scroll down to see each one in turn, so that you can choose which you like the best if you're thinking of picking up an iPhone yourself in the next few months.

This year Apple ditched the iPhone mini and instead launched a plus-sized variant of its phone, and the two models share the same range of colour choices. This means that whether you pick the iPhone 14 or 14 Plus, you'll get the same range of colours.

On these models you get a shiny glass back to the phone, with two camera lenses, and the sides of the phone are in a matte aluminium.

The colour options - using Apple's own fancy names - are blue, purple, midnight, starlight and Product(Red).

Like last year's iPhone 13 colours, that gives you five to choose from.

This nice sky blue is a more pleasant shade than the deeper blue that Apple rolled with on the iPhone 13, in our opinion, and is actually pretty close to the Sierra Blue that led the lineup on the iPhone 13 Pro.

The new colour in town is purple, although on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus it's more like violet, in our opinion, with another lovely light pastel shade on offer.

If you want something more restrained, then the classic black option is still very much on the table, perfect for a more serious look.

Apple's fancy word for off-white returns, and Starlight continues to be a favourite among Apple fans, with a bright and modern aesthetic.

Apple's long-running collaboration with Product(Red) continues, making for another hugely vibrant shade of red on the iPhone 14.

Moving over to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, things on the back and sides of the phones haven't changed that much since the 13 Pro range.

While the front of the phone is revolutionised thanks to the addition of the Digital Island, the back looks much the same, with a big three-camera array for all your photographic needs and a frosted glass finish.

The sides are again polished stainless steel, making for a slightly jazzier look in certain lighting compared to the matte aluminium of the standard iPhone 14.

There are four colours on offer for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black. Check them out below.

There's a more mature and deeper purple option than the normal iPhone 14 version for the iPhone 14 Pro, and it looks really rich and interesting - we think it could divide opinion, but expect to see plenty of people picking this one up.

The gold finish returns as we were expecting, with a shiny and bright look that actually isn't nearly as opulent as you might think when you see it in person.

Probably the most traditional option on the roster is this silver version, which is closer to white when you check out the glass back of the phone, and looks really nice.

Finally, for the most serious operators among us there's this black model, which is the most low-key option available, and will be ideal for anyone who wants their phone to stand out a bit less.

