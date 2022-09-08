(Pocket-lint) - While at its September event, where Apple announced the latest iPhone 14 range, the company debuted a new video feature called Action mode. When selected, it enables you to capture incredibly smooth-looking video. Here is everything you need to know about it, including how Action mode works and which iPhone models support it.

-

Apple offers various camera modes on the iPhone and iPad, including Portrait, Pano, Slow-mo, Cinematic mode, Slow-mo, and Time-lapse.

The latest is Action mode.

The camera was a big focus when Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 range. The company said that its camera technology had been significantly improved. It even announced a new Photonic Engine expansion of its Deep Fusion image processing that launched within the iPhone 11 in 2019. Immediately after discussing Photonic Engine, which improve low-light photography, Apple pivoted to video, where it discussed Action mode, an new advanced stabilisation mode that uses the full sensor to stabilise your video without any extra hardware - no gimbal required. Action reduces significant shakes, motion, and vibrations.

According to Apple, Action mode even when video is "being captured in the middle of the action". Here's how Apple describes Action mode:

"It uses the full sensor with more over scan and advanced roll correction to make video look incredibly stable when you're in the middle of the action. Simply toggle it on for great-looking, smooth video without having to carry extra gear like a gimble. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR."

The camera modes built into your iPhone and iPad help you take the ideal photo or video. To take a video with Action mode, open the Camera app on your iPhone and swipe left or right on the camera screen to switch to a different mode until you find Action mode. For photos, you can choose from, Photo, Portrait, Square, and Pano. For videos, you can choose, Cinematic, Slow-mo, Time-lapse, and Action.

Need more help? See Apple's support page for camera modes.

Action mode has one obvious mission: To replace your GoPro (or other action camera or gimbal). Because it's a super-enhanced stabilization mode, you may be willing to grab your iPhone the next time you go on an adventure rather than your GoPro. The advanced stabilization uses the entire sensor to provide stunning, shake-free video, and you also get Dolby Vision and HDR for silky-smooth footage of your outdoor, rigorous activities.

Action mode is present on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.