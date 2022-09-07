iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max ditch the notch at last, sort of

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has finally ditched the notch for its new Pro iPhones.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have a pill-shaped TrueDepth camera instead. What's more, Apple calls the new area a "dynamic island" as it used elements of the software design to animate from the cutout to incorporate it rather than circumnavigate.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, while the Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. The Super Retina XDR OLED panels feature always-on display tech thanks to better power efficiency, and are capable of peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits indoors, 2000 nits out.

Inside the phones you'll find Apple's new A16 Bionic chip, with a six-core CPU (two high performance, four high efficiency). There's a new neural engine and a display engine too.

The rear camera on the Pro models has been improved between generations. There's now a 48-megapixel main camera on the back, which is capable of shooting at full resolution in ProRAW format.

It can also pixel bin 4-in-1 pixels for better low light imagery - resulting in a sharp 12-megapixel image in poor lighting.

There's a 12-megapixel ultrawide and 3x telephoto lens on the rear, too. And, the camera can shoot ProRes video and in Dolby Vision.

Battery life lasts "all-day" on both models.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be available in four colours - space black, silver, gold and new deep purple. They'll be available for pre-order from 9 September, with shipping from 16 September.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, with the Pro Max at $1,099. Storage options go up to 1TB.

Writing by Rik Henderson.