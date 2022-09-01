Apple iPhone 14 Max could actually be called iPhone 14 Plus

(Pocket-lint) - There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the next Apple iPhone models, all four of which are expected to be announced on 7 September during the company's Far Out event.

All those rumours have pointed towards there being no iPhone 14 mini to replace the excellent iPhone 13 mini, but instead an Apple iPhone 14 Max, which would offer the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the same specifications and design as the standard iPhone 14.

-

Naturally, nothing has been or will be confirmed until Tim Cook gets up on that stage, but a tweet from leaker Tommy Boi has put a slight spanner in what we all thought was a sure thing when it came to the naming structure.

The tweet reads "Who said Plus?" and it is accompanied with a picture showing what looks like official Apple case packaging for the iPhone 14 Plus.

There is nothing to confirm the validity of the packaging or the source so take it with a pinch of salt for now. It does put into question whether the larger model of the standard iPhone 14 may not take on the Max name, but use the Plus name instead, as Apple did for the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.

For now, it will remain a mystery but you can read all the rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max - or iPhone 14 Plus - in our separate feature. We also have a feature covering off what rumoured differences are expected compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.