(Pocket-lint) - The rumour mill has claimed for quite some time that this year's iPhone range will include two notches at the top of the screen. One will be for the camera, and the other is for FaceID. It's been dubbed a hole-and-pill design. Now, a new leak and a longtime Apple watcher have corroborated those early reports, and they've provided additional detail.

A new leak from MacRumors, which cites "an anonymous tipster", has claimed the two notches will appear as a single pill-shaped notch when the iPhone 14 Pro's display is on and active. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who has a solid track record when it comes to revealing Apple's plans, later tweeted that report. He said that it is true. "It looks like one wide pill-shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use", Gurman tweeted.

Apple reportedly turns off the pixels between these two notches to create a continuous black space. The company plans to also "visually expand the blacked-out areas around the cutouts to host content".

From what it sounds like, your iPhone might change the size of the notch depending on what you're looking at on the phone. 9to5Mac said Apple could even use the space to display the green and orange camera and mic indicators, which are now tucked up in the status bar. You would then be able to tap on those indicators to see which apps have accessed your microphone or camera.

Keep in mind Apple has scheduled an event for 7 September 2022, when it will likely unveil several new iPhone models. It might also roll out new Apple Watches and an update to the AirPods Pro.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.