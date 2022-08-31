Next Apple iPhone SE could be a rebadged iPhone XR

(Pocket-lint) - Apple only announced the third generation of the iPhone SE in March 2022 but there is already a report talking about the next generation model.

The rumour - which has surfaced from Jon Prosser and the Geared Up Podcast (via AppleTrack) - has claimed the next iPhone SE will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. It's said to expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a IP67 water and dust resistance.

While Jon Prosser doesn't have the best track record when it comes to Apple devices, this rumour isn't that far fetched. The iPhone SE (2022) model was due a design refresh so it's not surprising that it's believed its successor will finally get one.

The current model offers a 5.4-inch display with the Touch ID Home Button at the bottom and it offers the same design as the iPhone 6 from 2014. There's a single rear camera on the back and there are curved edges, distinguishing it from the iPhone 13 models and their square edges.

A move to the iPhone XR design would therefore be a smooth transition. The screen would be larger but the footprint only marginally so, and it would still see a single rear camera and curved edges, meaning it would still offer a different design to the flagship models.

The report suggests the iPhone SE 4 could appear as soon as next year, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it arrive in early 2024 instead, sticking with the two-year release cycle.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.