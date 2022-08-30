Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

iPhone 14 could connect to satellites to remove coverage problems

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Ian Zelbo / Jon Prosser iPhone 14 could connect to satellites to remove coverage problems
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is rumoured to be bringing satellite connectivity to its iPhone range, and has been for some time. In fact, recent speculation suggests we may even see it - in a somewhat limited form - launched on iPhone 14 series.

With T-Mobile and SpaceX having recently announced a partnership to offer satellite coverage to customers, some suggest this was timed purposefully to get in ahead of the Apple announced when the iPhone 14 series is announced on 7 September.

-

Tim Farrar - a satellite communication and spectrum consultant - suggests that Apple has partnered with Globalstar to offer free messaging over its satellite connection. 

Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones
Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones By Conor Allison ·

Find a low price on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It is worth noting here that it's anticipated that messaging will be the only service to use this connection at launch. As part of a tweet thread Farrar states that "no voice calls or photos" will be available, due to the investment in additional satellites required to make that work. 

If the speculation is correct it may just be, then, that Apple is planning to offer this as a backup service for those moments where you have no cellular coverage and need to get in touch with someone in an emergency. 

Whether or not that would eventually become a fully-fledged service with calls also included is yet to be seen. We first need to wait until this is official, since - at the moment - it's just rumour. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
  • Source: @TMFAssociates - twitter.com
  • Via: Apple and Globalstar Rumored to Announce Satellite Connectivity Feature for iPhone 14 at September 7 Event - macrumors.com
Sections Apple Phones