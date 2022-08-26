iPhone 14 Pro allegedly pops up in hands-on video

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will soon unveil its iPhone 14 family of phones, with an event confirmed for 7 September 2022. But, that hasn't stopped the leaks and rumours - they are still going strong.

The latest comes care of a few images and video shared on Chinese social network Weibo, allegedly of the iPhone 14 Pro.

-

Originally posted by user Sleepy Afternoon, then reposted on Twitter by @DuanRui, the hands-on video is short but shows a device that very much matches the numerous other design leaks we've seen over the last few months.

It has a similar rear camera unit - albeit a touch larger than before - but the front houses the new pill and hole-punch front camera configuration.

The user also claims that the new purple colour chosen by Apple looks different depending on how you hold the iPhone, based on the direction of the light.

The supporting images (at the top of this page) seemingly back up claims that this is the iPhone 14 Pro by focusing specifically on the Face ID camera.

Of course, this might just be a dummy or prototype model - after all, we don't see it turned on - but even then we doubt it's a million miles off from the final design.

We'll find out for sure in little over a week.

Writing by Rik Henderson.