Apple confirms 7 September date for iPhone 14 launch event

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has sent out invites to its next special event, which will take place on 7 September at The Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

The invite appears to show of starry scene, with the words reading "Far out". Not only is that a nod to Apple's Californian roots, but perhaps suggests there's more to those stars than just a pretty picture. Of course we're expecting it to be a stellar event, but that star-gazing vision makes us think of the future - and perhaps hints at some future feature that Apple is going to pack into its new devices.

Perhaps it will see the launch of a convenient astrophotography feature on the new iPhone 14? We're just speculating here.

The 7 September event reverts back to Apple's previous release pattern that it followed until the iPhone 7, before it switched to holding its iPhone event on the second Tuesday in September. It also moves from the traditional Tuesday to a Wednesday, shaking things up.

The event is expected to see the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series, as well as new Apple Watch models. Rumours suggest we won't see an iPhone 14 mini this year, with the lineup instead featuring the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When it comes to smartwatches, it's said we will not only see the Apple Watch Series 8 at the event, but a successor to the Apple Watch SE and a "Pro" Apple Watch too, or a model dedicated to extreme sports with a more rugged body and a larger display than the standard model.

It's also possible the event could see the launch of new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip, as well as a redesigned iPad (10th generation), though we suspect these will instead appear at an October event alongside new Macs. We might see the AirPods Pro 2 appear though.

You can read all rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in our separate features. We also have a feature for the iPhone 14 Pro models, the Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2022) and the Apple Watch Pro. And if you want even more reading to make sure you're up to date, we have a feature rounding up the reports on the AirPods Pro 2 as well.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Chris Hall.