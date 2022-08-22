Will there be an Apple iPhone 14 mini? We doubt it

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to be weeks away from the launch of its next iPhone, which all rumours point to being called the iPhone 14. There are four models expected, and until recently, they were thought to be the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Yes, that's right, there was thought to be no iPhone 14 mini this year, replaced with a larger standard model instead, called the iPhone 14 Max. A report was then published by Evan Blass - who has a great track record - on 91 Mobiles suggesting we may have all got it wrong.

-

According to Blass, one of Apple's channel partners in the Asia-Pacific region has begun mocking up pages for the products being released and it has listed the iPhone 14 mini as one of the devices. Blass claims the partner is one of the biggest distributors in the region and so we should be confident in the accuracy of the information. We aren't though, even though we'd love to see an iPhone 14 mini.

Pretty much all reports and rumours have suggested there will be no such device for 2022, with all evidence pointing towards the iPhone 14 Max instead, so we would be very surprised to see the iPhone 14 mini appear in the line up.

The report also said the partner was mocking up pages for the new iPad Pros with M2 chip and iPad (10th generation), suggesting they would launch alongside the iPhone 14 models, but most other reports suggest October for these devices, which we believe is more likely.

Blass updated the article acknowledging "at least one of the devices on the list is off-base" and we should therefore view other devices listed "skeptically". He then apologised for raising hopes before dashing them.

Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 21 July 2022 For a limited time, Google will throw in the Pixel Buds A-Series free with your Pixel 6a.

The Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all expected to be revealed on 7 September. Nothing is confirmed as yet, and of course Apple might surprise us. As it stands though, we aren't expecting a iPhone 14 mini to be part of the line up, despite the 91 Mobiles report giving us a glimmer of hope for a few hours.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in our separate feature though. We also have one for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.