How to disable Shared Albums on iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has a whole host of features built into its iOS software. There are some very cool features like tracking a flight directly in the Messages app, and then there are some very handy features, like Shared Albums.

Shared Albums on iPhone allows you to share photos and videos with friends and family. A Shared Album in the Photos app allows anyone with access the ability to not only view photos within the album, but upload their own photos and videos to the album too so everyone can see and comment.

If for whatever reason you don't want to have Shared Albums on your iPhone, follow the steps below to remove them.

If you don't want to use or see Shared Albums on your iPhone, here is how to disable them.

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on Photos Toggle off Shared Albums Tap 'OK'

Keep in mind that turning Shared Albums off will delete all shared photos from your iPhone. You'll lose both albums you've created and shared with others and albums that have been shared with you.

Don't worry though, toggling off is device-specific so you while you have disabled it on your iPhone if you follow these steps, you won't have disabled it on any other Apple devices. That means that if you have an iPad for example, you'll still have access to the Shared Albums.

If you want to delete a specific Shared Album from your iPhone, here's how to do it.

Open the Photos app on your iPhone Tap on the Albums tab Scroll down to 'Shared Albums' Tap on 'See All' Tap on 'Edit' in the top right corner Tap on the red circle in the top left of the album you want to delete That's it.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.