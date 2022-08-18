(Pocket-lint) - Apple might hold its annual autumn showcase on the first Wednesday of September.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is targeting the date of 7 September 2022 for its next product launch. Apple typically announces the next-generation iPhone and releases the next major update to all its operating systems during that month, but it's anybody's best guess as to when exactly the company will choose to announce everything. Reporters sometimes come up with fancy maths models that help them come up with the most likely date, while some reporters hear whispers and share what they know. Either way, weeks before the event, news starts to bubble up with information about when the next iPhone event will happen.

The 7th might be a date you can circle on the calendar. It will most surely be streamed online, which Gurman even reports.

Apple is widely rumoured to announce the iPhone 14 range consisting of the iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro phones might ditch the notch for a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. They'll also have an always-on display and have the next-generation A-series processor. Gurman thinks Apple will later release these phones on 16 September 2022. Apart from the iPhone, Apple might announce new Apple Watches, including a newer rugged model and an updated Apple Watch SE. The next generation of the AirPods Pro with lossless audio support could also debut, as could a new entry-level iPad that ditches the headphone jack.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.