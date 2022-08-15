Apple iPhone 14 Pro concept images with iOS 16 are stunning

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 14 series sometime in September and while we don't yet have an official date for the announcement, we do have some lovely concept images to look at while we wait.

The images have been created by Twitter user @AR72014 and they present the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Midnight with the rumoured pill-shape cut out at the top. They also show the devices running iOS 16, showing off the new Lock Screen, as well as what the always on display could offer.

Of course, the images are purely concept and while they are typically based on schematics, there is nothing official about them. They look good though right?

It's rumoured the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the pill-shape cutout, while the standard iPhone 14 models will stick with the notch from the iPhone 13 models. It is also suggested the always on display will be exclusive to the Pro models.

Other rumours suggest the Pro models will get an update to the A16 chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max - no iPhone 14 mini this year it's claimed - will apparently remain on the A15 chip.

Nothing will be confirmed until the event, which is expected to take place at the beginning of September, but you can read our Apple iPhone 14 rumours and our Apple iPhone 14 Pro rumours in the meantime.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.