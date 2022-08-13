(Pocket-lint) - Apple requires you to set a six-digit passcode as a back up to get into your iPhone, whether you have a Touch ID model or a Face ID model. This used to be a four-digit passcode, though this changed a few years ago. You can change it back to a four-digit code though - or opt for a custom or alphanumeric passcode, which we cover below too.

You'll sometimes be asked for your iPhone passcode if one of the other biometric methods isn't working properly or can't recognise your face or fingerprint, but it also keeps your device secure if it was to get into the wrong hands.

-

If you think someone might know your passcode and you want to know how to change your iPhone passcode, you're in the right place. We're assuming you know your current password so if you do, here's how to change it.

Follow the steps below to change your iPhone passcode.

Open Settings on your iPhone Scroll down to 'Face ID & Passcode' or 'Touch ID & Passcode' Type in your current Passcode Scroll down to 'Change Passcode' Type in your current passcode Enter your new passcode Re-enter your new passcode

That's it. Be sure to remember your new passcode or you won't be able to unlock your device.

It is possible to change your iPhone passcode to be four digits, like it was by default until the launch of iOS 13. You can also choose an Alphanumeric passcode or a custom numeric passcode.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Open Settings on your iPhone Scroll down to 'Face ID & Passcode' or 'Touch ID & Passcode' Type in your current Passcode Scroll down to 'Change Passcode' Type in your current passcode Tap on 'Passcode Options' Select 'Alphanumeric Code', 'Custom Numeric Code' or '4-Digit Numeric Code' Choose your new passcode Verify your new passcode Tap 'Done'

If you choose Alphanumeric, you can choose to have a written password as your iPhone passcode with letters rather than just numbers. It's also worth noting that if you choose to revert back to a four-digit passcode, your phone won't be as secure.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.