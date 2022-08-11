(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 14 series at the beginning of September, with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all rumoured.

A recent report from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested the average selling price across the four models could increase by around 15 per cent though, "due to two iPhone 14 Pro price hikes".

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro's price hikes & higher shipment proportion. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

This could see the iPhone 14 Pro start at around £1100 or $1150 instead of £949 or $999. Pretty substantial jump right?

It might not be all bad news though. A previous rumour from TrendForce predicted the iPhone 14 Pro models could offer 256GB of storage as a base model this year, ditching the 128GB option. If that turns out to be the case, the price would actually be almost the same as what the 256GB iPhone 13 Pro costs - or certainly less of an increase.

The only problem of course is that while you get more storage for the extra money, it could still put the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max out of budget for some.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to offer a new A16 chip and a pill-shaped cut out in place of the notch at the top of their displays, while the iPhone 14 models are expected to retain the notch and stick with the A15 processor.

Nothing is confirmed for now, but you can read all the rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in our separate feature, or if you want to know more about the iPhone 14 Pro models, we have a feature for that too.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.