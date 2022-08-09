(Pocket-lint) - After five years, Apple is bringing back the iPhone's battery percentage figure to the status bar on your home screen.

But it's just a test for now.

When Apple announced the iPhone X, it removed the battery percentage figure from the left of the battery icon in the status bar to make room for the Face ID notch. (Don't worry... Pocket-lint detailed here how to quickly find your battery percentage figure from the Control Center - plus how to add it to your home screen as a widget if you want.) But if you're feeling extra bored, you can now download the iOS 16 public beta and get access to the latest way to see your battery percentage figure: Directly in the battery icon itself. It isn't exactly pretty to some eagled-eyed testers of iOS 16 beta 5 who just spotted the new change.

Keep in mind Apple has not officially released iOS 16, its upcoming major software update for the iPhone. It first teased the update at WWDC 2022 in June, and it's currently beta-testing it with developers and anyone who wants to join the public beta programme. Need to learn how to join the iOS 16 beta and get it running on your iPhone? See Pocket-lint's step-by-step guide for the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public betas here. It's free to join and beta test.

Ah, that’s better. Oh wait…Best on or off for you? iOS 16 Battery Percentage pic.twitter.com/UVnrWf8yzZ — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) August 8, 2022

You must be running the iOS 16 beta 5 on your iPhone to see the battery percentage figure in the battery icon in your status bar. If you’ve updated to the latest version of the iOS 16 beta and don’t see it, that’s because you need to enable it. Open the Settings app > Go to the Battery menu > Toggle on the Battery Percentage lever. Just keep in mind this might change with future beta releases.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.