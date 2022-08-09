(Pocket-lint) - When Apple announced the iPhone X about five years ago, it removed the battery percentage figure from the home screen. It once appeared to the left of the battery icon in the status bar, but Apple got rid of it to make room for the Face ID notch. If you miss it, don't fret. We're detailing how to quickly find your battery percentage figure in Control Cente - plus how to add it to your home screen as a widget. If you're feeling extra bored, you can download the iOS 16 public beta and get access to a new way to see the figure right in the battery icon itself. Here's everything you need to know about finding your battery percentage.

Simply put: It's how much charge remains in your iPhone battery, such as 10%.

Control Center gives you instant access to your iPhone's battery percentage figure. But the way you open Control Center depends on your device...

To open Control Center, swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen. Look for your battery percentage in the top right.

To open Control Center, swipe up from the bottom edge of any screen. Look for your battery percentage in the top right.

If you're running iOS 16 beta 5 on your iPhone, you can see the battery percentage in the status bar on your home screen. Apple brought it back, and it's located directly in the battery icon itself. Apple has not officially released iOS 16. It teased the major software update for the iPhone at WWDC 2022, and it's currently beta-testing it with developers and anyone who want to join the public beta programme. The company will likely formally unveil and roll out iOS 16 this autumn. In the meantime, during the public test, unannounced iOS 16 features such as the battery percentage figure are being dug up by eagle-eyed users of beta 5.

If you’ve updated to the latest version of the iOS 16 beta and don’t see it, that’s because you need to enable it.

Make sure you're running the latest iOS 16 beta on your iPhone. Open the Settings app. Go to the Battery menu. Toggle on the Battery Percentage lever. The option reportedly appears to be unavailable on the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 Mini.

This might change with future beta releases.

Tip: Need to learn how to join the iOS 16 beta and get it running on your iPhone? See Pocket-lint's guide here.

You can add a batteries widget to your home screen that shows your iPhone's battery percentage.

Touch and hold the Home Screen on your iPhone until the apps begin to jiggle. Tap + at the top of the screen, then scroll down and tap Batteries. Swipe left and right through the widgets to view the size options. When ready, tap Add Widget, then tap Done. Now go back to your home screen to see your new widget and move it wherever you prefer.

Need more help? See: How to add widgets to your iPhone home screen.

Check out Apple's support hub for more details about the battery on the iPhone.

