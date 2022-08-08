Apple iPhone 14 to come in purple with 30W charging

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 series during an event in September and while nothing is official yet, a new report suggests we will see a new purple colour, along with faster charging.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all rumoured to appear in the middle of September, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and potentially a new Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch Pro too.

A report from Twitter user Jioriku has claimed both the standard iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro models will come in a purple option though, with the colour replacing the Pink option of the iPhone 13 standard models and Sierra Blue option of the iPhone 13 Pro models.

It's not the first time we've seen Apple offer purple - the standard iPhone 12 models launched in purple a few months after the original colours, and there's a purple iPad Air (2022) and a purple iMac too. Designer Ian Zelbo also made a render of what the iPhone 14 Pro could look like in purple recently too.

Jioriku also claimed the iPhone 14's "Always On Display will only follow the lock screen widgets and have no way to make them different" - something that has been rumoured before. It's also said titanium was tested as a material for the iPhone 14 Pro, though the materials will remain the same as the iPhone 13 Pro, as will storage options.

Apparently the next iPhone models will offer 30W fast charging though - up from 20W, at least for the first part of the charging cycle.

For now, nothing is official, but if there is a purple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as faster charging, we're here for it.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.