How to delete and create photo albums on iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - Apple Photos has some great features within it, from searching using multiple terms to hiding photos in a completely separate album. It's also super easy to create an album so you can categorise your photos in an organised way.

We've got an entire feature on tips and tricks to get the most out of Apple Photos, but here we are looking at how to create and delete albums on iPhone.

If you've got an album within Apple Photos that you don't want there anymore, or you have a selection of photos you want to put into one place, we're here to help.

Here's how to create and delete a photo album on iPhone.

5 reasons you should buy the Google Pixel 6a By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 26 July 2022 The Google Pixel 6a is finally here and available to order, so it's the perfect time to look into what makes this phone special.

To delete an album in Apple Photos on iPhone, you'll want to follow these steps below:

Open Apple Photos Tap on the Albums tab at the bottom Tap on 'See All' which is on the right at the top of all your albums Tap on 'Edit' in the top right corner Tap on the red circle in the left corner of the albums you want to delete Confirm 'Delete Album' That's it, all done

If you want to know how to create an album in Apple Photos on an iPhone, follow the steps below:

Open Apple Photos Tap on the Albums tab at the bottom Tap on the '+' in the top left corner Tap on 'New Album' Enter a name for your album Tap on 'Save' Select the photos you want to add to your album Tap 'Done' in the top right

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.