Apple iPhone 14 Pro could have an always-on display

(Pocket-lint) - Apple might be planning to add an always-on display to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, adding another top-level feature to its Pro phones and differentiating them from the regular iPhone 14.

The feature has been rumoured for a little while, with the latest batch of evidence surfacing from the Xcode 14 beta currently in circulation.

People have uncovered evidence of animations and lock-screen widgets that show the lock screen drained of colour but still readable in greyscale, indicating that you might be able to still glance at it and tell the time, for instance.

A preview of the rumored iPhone 14 Pro ‘Always on Display’ feature might have been leaked by Xcode 14 beta 4 Simulator. Attached are the first two frames of a video of waking the sim. The first image (Always on Display mode) removes texture from the whale image in the widget https://t.co/YDsTmuHotb pic.twitter.com/jPYDGh7m6k — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) August 1, 2022

Given how much work Apple has put into its lock screens in iOS 16, it would make sense if this was also designed to tie into a new feature for its flagship phones.

iOS 16's beta, meanwhile, also contains references to a "sleep" mode for wallpapers that drains them of some of their colour too, helping to preserve battery life.

As noted by MacRumors, if the leaks so far are accurate then the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have the display tech required for always-on use, since they will apparently get a new lower limit of 1Hz on their refresh rate.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.