How to block and unblock a phone number on iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - Has an annoying number been ringing your phone all day and night? Block it. It's easy and completely free to do. Privacy is important, and so isn't your mental health. You should take advantage of the iPhone's built-in tools to protect yourself from robocalls, spam, or former friends and exes who you'd rather never hear from again. Here's how to block unwanted calls on your iPhone - plus, how to unblock people later if you should change your mind. We also detail what exactly happens when you block a number and whether blocked folks can still send texts or voicemails.

On an iPhone, there are multiple methods for blocking a number, but here are the fastest ways.

Open the Phone app. Tap on the Recents tab. When you see the number you want to block, tap the "i" on the side of the screen. On the next screen, you’ll see the option to Block this Caller. Select it.

Tap the sender's information at the top of the chat. Then tap on Info. At the bottom of the screen, you'll see the option to Block this Caller in red. Select it.

When you block a phone number on your iPhone, you’ll no longer receive calls, texts, or FaceTime requests from the blocked number.

Here are the key changes:

Blocked calls will go straight to voicemail. That does provide the blocked caller with a clue that they've been blocked.

Blocked callers can leave voicemails. But those will appear in a "blocked messages" section separate from your normal visual voicemail list.

But those will appear in a " " section separate from your normal visual voicemail list. You will never receive blocked texts. But, for the sender, they will still appear to go through as normal.

Change your mind? No worries. It's easy to unblock a phone number you've previously blocked.

Open the Settings app. Then tap on Phone. Select Blocked Contacts. On the next screen, you'll see a list of phone numbers you've blocked. To unblock a number: Tap the Edit option and then the red - symbol next to the number you want to unblock.

and then the red - symbol next to the number you want to unblock. Or you can swipe left across any number to unblock it.

Apple has a support page with more details about how to block and unblock a phone number on iPhone.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.