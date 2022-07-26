(Pocket-lint) - There was once a time when turning off your phone certainly didn't need an article to help. Back in the day, there was a power button, and well, that was that. Push it to turn it on or off. Simples.

Things are a little more complicated these days though. Turning off your iPhone isn't just a case of pressing one button and that's that. And restarting it is something we've done several times and we still have to Google it to try and remember which buttons to press simultaneously.

So here we have a quick run down of how to turn your iPhone on or off, as well as how to force restart it if you're having any issues.

To turn off your iPhone if it has Face ID, you need to press the side button on the right of your device, along with the volume up or volume down button at the same time.

Press and hold these two buttons until the screen appears that allows you to "slide to power off". To turn it off, slide away and your iPhone will switch off.

To turn your iPhone back on again, press and hold the button on the right of your device until the Apple logo appears.

If you have the iPhone SE or another iPhone with Touch ID instead of Face ID, press and hold the side button on its own and slide to power off.

To turn on a Touch ID iPhone, press and hold the side button again until the Apple logo appears.

If your iPhone isn't responding and you want to force restart it, the process depends on which iPhone model you have.

If you have an iPhone 8 or newer, you need to follow the steps below:

Press and quickly release the volume up button

Press and quickly release the volume down button

Press and hold the side button.

When the Apple logo appears, release the button.

If you have the iPhone 7, you'll need to press and hold the volume down button and the Sleep/Wake button simultaneously until the Apple logo appears and then release both buttons.

If you have an older iPhone, like the iPhone 6S or first generation iPhone SE, you'll need to press and hold both the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button at the same time. Again, wait for the Apple logo to appear and release the buttons.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.