LONDON (Pocket-lint) - Apple has a new store opening in the UK on Brompton Road, located between the prestigious Knightsbridge department stores Harrods and Harvey Nichols and it is lovely.

Apple Brompton Road will open to public on Thursday 28 July 2022 at 4pm BST and there are a range of events happening over the weekend to celebrate the launch.

Kicking off the events will be a panel discussion with Nguyen, Cutting, and Just Blaze on the creation of "United Visions" - an augmented reality experience that honours poet and painter William Blake. There will also be a Spatial Audio listening session by London artist Nina Nesbitt.

For the Fitness+ fans out there, trainers Cory Wharton-Malcolm, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Kim Ngo and Jonelle Lewis will join Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies, Jay Blahnik, for an in-store Q&A followed by a 3km walk and 5km run in Hyde Park, so get your trainers ready.

Following the opening sessions, there will also be an ongoing Brompton Series that will take place on the last Thursday of every month through to October.

In terms of the store itself, Apple Brompton Road will be the first in the UK to have a Pick Up service, which offers a dedicated area within the store for customers who buy Apple products online to pick up without having to queue or wait for one of the team to be available.

As you would expect, the store - which has beautiful high ceilings, arched windows, and 12 Sicilian ficus trees - yes really (and you can sit at the base of them) - has all Apple's products on display, allowing you to see all the colours of each device, like the MacBook Air (2022) and iPhone models, and see various accessories and products in the flesh.

Pocket-lint had a preview of the store prior to it opening and you can flick through the gallery above to get an idea of what it looks like before it opens. Let's just say, it's very pretty.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.