How to reset your Apple ID password if you forgot it

(Pocket-lint) - Those of you with an Apple ID know how crucial it is when you also own an Apple device or want to use an Apple service such as the App Store, iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and Apple Music. Heck, an Apple ID is required when you set up any new Apple device. But sometimes your Apple ID's password can be compromised or maybe you forgot it. Either way, you should change it now just to be sure and secure.

Did you forget your Apple ID password, or maybe it's compromised? Here's how to regain access to your account. The quickest way is with an Apple device you're already signed in to with your Apple ID. The thing is, with this method, you'll need a passcode set up on your Apple device (or a password setup on your Mac).

Go to Settings. Tap your name > Password and Security > Change Password. Follow the on-screen instructions to reset your password.

Go to the Apple Menu > System Preferences. Then click Apple ID, and then click Password and Security. Follow the onscreen instructions.

If you have a new Apple device or an Apple device that you aren't signed in to with your Apple ID, you can select "Forgot Apple ID or password?" when the option appears. During device setup, you'll see this option on the Apple ID sign-in screen. After setup, you can select an app that prompts you to sign in to get to the option. Or you can follow the steps below:

iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch: Go to the Settings app and tap Messages.

Go to the Settings app and tap Messages. Mac, MacBook, or iMac: Choose Apple menu > System Preferences. Then click Apple ID and enter your Apple ID.

OK. Borrow one from a friend or family member. Or, you can visit an Apple Store.

Open the Apple Support app on the borrowed Apple device. You can download the Apple Support app from the App Store. Tap Passwords and Security > Reset Apple ID password > Get Started. Tap "A different Apple ID." Enter your Apple ID and follow the on-screen instructions to reset your password.

Even on the web, Apple will direct you to an Apple device. But you can still attempt a request through Apple. The company warns the process just might "take a little longer".

Reset your password at iforgot.apple.com.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.