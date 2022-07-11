Apple iPhone 14 launch tipped for 13 September

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in September and a recent report has suggested the date the event may take place.

According to a tweet from tipster iHacktu ileaks, the iPhone 14 event will take place on 13 September 2022, which follows the previous release pattern for the iPhone models (except the year 2020) and the date we had pencilled in for the launch. If true, pre-orders would likely start on 16 September and availability from 23 September.

While Apple itself has yet to officially confirm the date - nor will it do this until much later in August at the earliest - it's a date that makes sense. The company usually holds its iPhone event on a Tuesday in the second week of September so it's no huge surprise this is the date now being tipped.

I'm thinking of stopping tweeting after the presentation of the iPhone 14 on September 13 2022 3/3 — iHacktu ileaks (@ihacktu) June 22, 2022

It's expected there will be four iPhones launched - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is also thought there will be three Apple Watch models revealed in the form of the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE and a rugged Apple Watch, which could be called the Apple Watch Pro, though has previously been referred to as the Apple Watch Explorer Edition.

For now, everything is still hearsay so we won't be grabbing the pen for our diaries just yet, though it's definitely on standby.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.