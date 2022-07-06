(Pocket-lint) - We'll likely see the next Apple iPhone refresh this September, with iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models to be announced. However, if you're getting excited by the former you may be a little disappointed to learn that Apple might not upgrade its standard devices much.

That's the opinion of renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has stated that only the Pro models will gain a CPU boost this year.

He claims in a new report that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will run on a new Apple A16 chipset, but the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will continue with the A15 Bionic chip found in the current iPhone 13 range.

[Analysis] Structural changes for iPhone's high-end camera supply chain / iPhone高階相機供應鏈的結構性改變；Sony、大立光、Alps和LG Innotek顯著受益於僅iPhone 14 Pro/高階機型採用最新的A16處理器 @mingchikuo https://t.co/kZLdnXmAyN — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 6, 2022

That's on top of the fact that only the Pro devices will adopt a new front camera design too, with a hole-punch and pill system replacing the notch.

The regular iPhone 14 and new 14 Max (that replaces the Mini) will therefore only have minor generational enhancements, it is said.

Because of this, Kuo predicts that Apple will ship more Pro models this time around: "The latest A16 processor will be exclusive to two iPhone 14 Pro high-end models, significantly boosting the shipment proportion of new iPhone high-end models in 2H22 to 55-60 per cent (versus 40–50 per cent in the past)," he writes.

Writing by Rik Henderson.