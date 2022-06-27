(Pocket-lint) - The Apple iPhone 15 has been tipped to share the same design and display as the upcoming iPhone 14.

The Cupertino giant hasn't yet unveiled the 2022 iPhone lineup - and isn't expected to until September - but that hasn't stopped industry consultants speculating what the 2023 generation of phones will have in store.

And, as shown in the graphic below, consultancy firm Omdia believes that Apple will feature a dual hole-punch design on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15.

However, while it's currently rumoured that only the Pro and Pro Max version of the iPhone 14 will offer the replacement for the current notch, Omdia suggests that the hole-punch will come to all models of the iPhone 15.

These aren't the only display details in the report, either. As hinted by the firm, Apple may also keep the sizes the same between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models (except in the standard model, which will jump from 6.06-inches to 6.12-inches).

This could, of course, also mean that many of the display specs we're expecting to see in the iPhone 14 will also be present in the 2023 phones, including resolution.

Interestingly, Omdia speculates that Apple could also introduce under-display cameras to replace the punch-hole entirely in the 2024 models - a feature we've begun to see from a few competitors over the last couple of years.

Naturally, this scrap of information, and any details regarding the iPhone 15, is best to be taken with a pinch of salt, though.

While these kinds of reports do often have plenty of reliable, evidence-based information in them, they also don't claim to be leaked information - at least in the traditional sense. And with so much time before the iPhone 15 arrival, there's naturally plenty of time for plans to be tweaked by Apple.

Writing by Conor Allison.