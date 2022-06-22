(Pocket-lint) - According to reports in Korea, Samsung is poised to supply some 80 million OLED displays to Apple for its next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 14 lineup.

It's slightly more complicated than that sounds, with Samsung Display taking the reigns rather than any sort of team-up with Samsung's own smartphone department.

This is also not a new arrangement, with Samsung having supplied parts for iPhones frequently down the years, but it might be part of a shake-up of suppliers.

Apple is reportedly considering whether to stop using another supplier, BOE, in which case Samsung might find that its proportion of the supply chain for iPhones goes up even further.

For those of us planning to pick up an iPhone 14, this probably doesn't matter in a particularly material way, but it's an interesting corporate shift.

Samsung's OLED displays are also some of the very best in the business, so you can probably expect another sterling screen from the iPhone 14 range when it comes out, with deep blacks and true colours.

We might also get an expansion of the high refresh-rate ProMotion system to the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max, alongside the Pro models, so it might be a very good year to pick up a new iPhone.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.