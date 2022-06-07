EU to make USB-C mandatory for phones by fall 2024

(Pocket-lint) - The LIghtning port is doomed, the EU has agreed on new legislation to force all phone manufacturers to adopt USB-C for charging if they haven't already, and that includes Apple.

The writing was on the wall with the European Union previously proposing a move. Now all member states have agreed to the plans and a timescale. USB-C must be adopted by the autumn of 2024.

It's not just phones that will be affected. Other electronic devices that feature wired charging, such as tablets and cameras, must adopt it also. If they want to be sold within EU countries, at least.

The legislation is being introduced to cut down on waste and make electronic use more sustainable. By using the same cable and charger between devices and generations, it will even shrink packaging as products can ship without either in the box.

"Consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices," said the European Parliament on its own news website.

"Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer.

"Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force."

Writing by Rik Henderson.