iOS 16 system requirements: Will it run on your iPhone?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple previewed the next iPhone software - iOS 16 - during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, with its release expected alongside the new iPhones later this year.

The update will bring a number of new features, such as more personalisation to the Lock Screen, updates and improvements to Mail and Photos, along with plenty more that you can read about in our separate feature.

The big question is will your iPhone be compatible with the new software when it arrives though?

Apple's next iPhone software will support the majority of the latest iPhones, though it is dropping support for some compared to iOS 15.

The full list of the compatible iPhones are as follows:

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)

You'll notice that the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and the iPhone SE (first generation) aren't on the list and therefore will not support iOS 16.

If you don't know what iPhone you have, we have a separate feature that can help.

Unfortunately not all users will get all the features that have been announced as part of iOS 16. That's mainly down to the technology found on the device rather than Apple keen to limit what you can do.

Some of the features launching with iOS 16 are only available to iPhones running the A12 Bionic chip and newer. These features include the ability to lift a subject from a background, Live Text for video, Live Text quick actions and Dictation using both voice and touch to type.

Door Detection requires an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro.

