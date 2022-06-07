There's a great hidden trick on iPhone that allows you to easily track a flight.

Apple's iPhone has some excellent tips and tricks within its iOS software, some of which are easy to find and others of which you have to dig a little deeper.

Whether you want to close down all your Safari tabs at once, copy directly from your iPad to your iPhone and vice versa, or setup Back Tap to turn the back of your iPhone into an action button, there's plenty you can do.

Did you know you can also track a flight directly from the Messages app? Here's how and where to find this clever iPhone trick.

How to track a flight through Messages

When someone sends you a flight number through Messages on iPhone, or you send someone a flight number, tapping on it will allow you to preview and track the flight.

The only thing to be aware of is that airlines use the same flight numbers for particular times and routes. That means that the United flight from San Francisco to London will likely have the same flight number on the Wednesday as the same flight on the Thursday for example. You might therefore need to swipe across the pop up card to see the different days and flights.

To track a flight through Messages:

Open the Messages app Choose the contact or contacts you want to send your flight number to The flight number will be underlined when it's been sent The receiver - or yourself - can tap on that flight number to see a pop up menu of options One of these options will be 'Preview Flight' A pop up map with the flight's progress, along with some extra details will appear in Messages If you're looking in advance, you might need to swipe across to see different days Tap 'Done' in the top right when you're finished viewing the flight

That's it! You are welcome!