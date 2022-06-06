Apple previews iOS 16, big changes coming

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced some of the changes we can expect to come with iOS 16 when it arrives later this year and there are some big improvements, many of which are coming to the Lock Screen.

Working in a similar way to Apple Watch faces, iOS 16 will allow users to personalise the Lock Screen, changing the fonts, colours, wallpapers and adding Widgets. You'll be able to swipe between your Lock Screen pages and there are features like Photo Shuffle that will enable you to show a set a photos throughout the day, similar to how the Photos Widget already works on the Home Screen.

Other changes coming with iOS 16 include a change up to Notifications again. With the new software, Notifications will roll in from the bottom of the Lock Screen and there will be a feature called Live Activites, that will help you keep on top of things that are happening in real time, like an NBA game, progress of an Uber ride, or update on how you are doing in your workout.

Focus is changing too with photos and widgets being able to be tied to different Focuses and you'll be able to have a different Focus for each Lock Screen too.

Changes to Messages inlcude the ability to edit any message you've just sent, as well as Undo Send so you can recall a message you didn't mean to send, or you changed your mind. It will also be possible to mark any thread as unread. Apple's SharePlay is also coming to Messages with iOS 16, which will allow you to watch a series directly in Messages whilst continuing to chat, for example.

There are also changes to Dictation with an all new on device dictation feature where the keyboard will remain open, and Live Text is seeing improvements too. Other changes include the ability to share keys between people through Apple Wallet and an Apple Pay Later feature that enables you to split the cost of something into four equal payments over six weeks, which you can use anywhere you can use Apple Pay.

Maps is getting some updates too, including Multistop Routing allowing up to 15 stops and the ability to add Transit cards to Wallet so can top them up without leaving Maps.

Thought that was it? You thought wrong. For those that use Family Sharing, iOS 16 is going to make it easier to create an account for kids and set up devices more easily for kids too. You'll get requests for extra screen time directly in Messages and there will be a feature called Family Checklist too that enables you to update settings as kids get older.

For Photos, iOS 16 is bringing a better way to share photos with something called iCloud Share Photo Library. This will allow you to share photos seamlessly and automatically, with everyone able to contribute. You'll be able to share everything or choose what to include based on the start date or people in the photo, for example. There will also be an option in camera that will enable you to send shots straight to Shared Library.

The Home app is also getting some new features and there's a feature called Safety Check that will allow you to review and reset settings, revoke access to things like your location and resetting your privacy persmissions. Apple didn't give a date for the launch of iOS 16, but it will likely be around September 2022. For now, you can read our iOS 16 feature for a full rundown of the new features.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.