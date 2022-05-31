iPhone 14 dummies shown in hands-on pics

(Pocket-lint) - As has happened with previous generations of Apple's iPhone, photos and video have just leaked purporting to show dummies of the iPhone 14 range.

These empty versions of the phones are used by accessory makers and case-makers, among others, to ensure that products are ready to accompany them when they hit store shelves.

However, they can also give a good sense of what the phones' designs will look like, at least on the outside, and in terms of their dimensions.

In this case, if the photos and video from leaker Sonny Dickson are accurate, we're in for a year in which the look and feel of a flagship iPhone doesn't change much.

The main tweak is expected to be in the removal of the infamous notch at the top of the display, but since the dummies don't have displays that's not something they can verify.

The back of the phones, and their camera units, look almost identical to those found in the iPhone 13 range, at least going by their size and shape.

We'll have to wait until later in the year to find out from Apple how accurate these dummies are, but they certainly look to be pretty high quality.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.