What is the latest iPhone model and what does it offer?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple typically announces a new iPhone every September, and there's usually more than one model to choose from. Every year, the number changes but the number doesn't correlate with the year it was announced, which means it can be a little tricky to keep with which is the newest iPhone.

Don't worry though, we are here to help.

The newest and latest iPhone is the iPhone SE (2022) which arrived in April 2022. It's the entry-level iPhone though and it has a different design to the flagship models, opting for Touch ID instead of Face ID.

If you're wondering what the latest iPhone is with Face ID, then the newest model is the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 series has four models - the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max - and they were all announced in September 2021.

As a quick summary, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have the same features as each other but they differ in size and display size. The same goes for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, with the differences just being physical size and screen size.

The Pro models offer extra features over the standard iPhone 13 models though, including a more premium finish, faster refresh rate display, bigger batteries, a third camera lens, a LiDAR sensor, different storage options and a different GPU.

While you can of course buy the latest iPhone models from Apple - which as we mentioned is currently the iPhone 13 models - some of the older models are still available to buy through Apple too, as well as elsewhere.

Apple sells the following models:

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2022)

The next Apple iPhone is expected to be called the iPhone 14 and it is expected to be announced in September 2022. There are expected to be four models again, though no an iPhone 14 mini. Rumours suggest we will see an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.