(Pocket-lint) - One of the complex variables between different types of folding phone is how each tackles its external cover display. Some opt for basically full smartphone experiences on the outside, while others have smaller more notification-focussed screens.

Apple's long-rumoured folding phone (or device, depending on its size) might take an even more unique approach, though, according to longtime industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

He reports that Apple is considering using an E Ink display on the outside of its foldable, with the principle benefit being a massive power-saving boost compared to basically any other sort of outer display.

Apple is testing E Ink's Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device's cover screen & tablet-like applications. The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices' must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 17, 2022

It also doesn't mean being limited to black and white slow-refresh graphics, either - newer E Ink versions like the third generation launched earlier this year have full colour and flexibility to work around folding or even scrolling displays.

This comes caveated with the fact that Apple is reportedly at an early stage in its development, with Kuo previously having reported that he thinks 2024 is the earliest window in which we could actually see evidence of the phone in an official capacity.

So, don't get your hopes too elevated, but the possibility of an E Ink display is certainly an interesting twist.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.