(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 series later this year but based on the latest leak, there will be more differentiation between the standard and Pro models and the evidence continues to suggest we won't see a mini model.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has an excellent track record when it comes to Apple leaks, has said in his latest edition of his Power On newsletter that we will see a 6.7-inch standard iPhone 14 this year, rather than a 5.4-inch iPhone mini.

He claims the iPhone 14 line up will include a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Gurman also reiterates previous rumours that the standard iPhone 14 models will run on the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 models, while the iPhone 14 Pro models will see a jump to the A16 Bionic.

As past speculation has suggested, the general design of the iPhone 14 models is expected to remain similar to the iPhone 13 models, though the Pro models will see a move to a new notch. Gurman also says the Pro models will get a new main camera, switching to a 48-megapixel sensor, while the standard iPhone 14 models will remain on the 12-megapixel sensor found in the iPhone 13 models.

Additionally, Gurman claims Apple is working on adding satellite connectivity to the iPhone and it could be ready this time around. He also mentions he has heard it could come to the Apple Watch too, though isn't sure if this would be for 2022 or 2023 models.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.