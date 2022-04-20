Apple iPhone 14 could get a front camera upgrade

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce its next iPhones later this year and the rumours are in full swing, with the latest suggesting all four models could get a front camera upgrade.

Industry analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has tweeted claiming the iPhone 14 models will likely switch to offering autofocus, whilst also offering a wider aperture of f/1.9.

Kuo said the wider aperture would allow for a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfies and portrait mode, while autofocus would be beneficial for FaceTime and video calls, as well as live streaming.

The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) & about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13's FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 19, 2022

It's been heavily rumoured that Apple will ditch the iPhone mini model for 2022, instead offering the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reports suggest the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will have 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to have 6.7-inch displays.

It's also said the iPhone 14 Pro models will see more updates compared to the standard models, with a pill-shaped cut out at the top in place of the current notch, as well as an upgrade to the A16 chipset, while the standard models are said to stick with the notch and remain on the A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 models.

For now, nothing is confirmed, but if Kuo is correct, it will be good to see the front camera upgrades on all four of the new iPhones, rather than just the Pro models.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.