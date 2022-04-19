(Pocket-lint) - An image claiming to show off moulds of the Apple iPhone 14 range has surfaced online, offering details regarding the design and dimensions of the smartphones.

The photo, which first appeared on Weibo and picked up by MacRumors, provides a view of four shells - likely to have been produced as a reference for third-party iPhone cases.

As seen below, the minor details we do have from the moulds appear to confirm details that have been rumoured over the last few months - particularly in relation to the lineup's naming and dimensions.

As we've already seen suggested by tipsters, and now again in this latest leak, Apple could be set to drop the mini, 5.4-inch version of the iPhone in 2022.

Instead, it appears likely the upcoming lineup will be made up of four phones in total - two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch standard models, each accompanied by same-sized Pro editions.

According to this image, they'll be known as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the flat-edged design seen on both iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 also looking likely to remain largely unchanged.

The rumoured increase in thickness for all iPhone devices in 2022 will only be minimal, if leaked iPhone 14 schematics from March are to be believed, with the bigger change possibly reserved for the display's rumoured pill-shaped notch.

Since this image only shows off the rear of the four models, we'll have to wait until the full reveal - expected in September - to discover the full design details.

In the meantime, though, we'll keep our eyes peeled for more iPhone 14 leaks.

Writing by Conor Allison.