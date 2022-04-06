Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max CAD images and measurements leak

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series later this year, with four models rumoured to be coming in the form of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

There have already been a number of rumours surrounding the devices, though the latest supports the idea of a pill-shaped array at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro models in place of the current notch.

Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) has tweeted some images of a CAD file referring to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and he also detailed some measurements. The images show the pill-shaped cut out design, with a separate hole next to it, similar to what has been reported in the past. It is said the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the notch.

Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7 — ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) April 4, 2022

In terms of the measurements detailed by ShrimpApplePro, it's said the iPhone 14 Pro Max will measure 160.71 x 78.53 x 12.16mm - presumably the depth accounts for the rear camera lenses. A number of other measurements are also listed, one of which says the bezel around the display will be 1.95mm, which is said to be smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 2.42mm.

There's no way to tell how accurate this leak is but it is looking more and more likely that we will see this pill-shape design for the iPhone 14 Pro models, marking a more distinctive change on the screen than we've seen since the iPhone X debuted with the notch in 2017. You can read all the rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 models in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.