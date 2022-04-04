Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Don't expect an Apple foldable phone until 2025

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - A seasoned industry analyst has predicted that despite recent noise around foldable prototypes that Apple might be working on, the public is unlikely to get its hands on anything in the sector from Apple until at least 2025.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been a source of reliable information about Apple's behind-the-scenes plans before, has stated their expectation that Apple will release something eventually, but clarified that 2025 is the earliest this is likely to happen.

Baked into the prediction is the fact that exactly what sort of foldable Apple will make public first is very much still up in the air - while some reports have indicated that it's building a larger iPad style device, the possibility still exists that it'll be an iPhone of some sort.

There's a pretty sizeable difference between those two options, but in many ways it does just boil down to size, since the differences between iPadOS and iOS are not exactly seismic for the average user.

Of course, we wouldn't expect to get any official information from Apple about the project until it's ready to actually put a device up for pre-order, so you'll likely be able to bet on another couple of years of speculation at least before anything is made concrete.

