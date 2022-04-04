Don't expect an Apple foldable phone until 2025

(Pocket-lint) - A seasoned industry analyst has predicted that despite recent noise around foldable prototypes that Apple might be working on, the public is unlikely to get its hands on anything in the sector from Apple until at least 2025.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been a source of reliable information about Apple's behind-the-scenes plans before, has stated their expectation that Apple will release something eventually, but clarified that 2025 is the earliest this is likely to happen.

I expected Apple to launch a foldable iPhone as soon as 2024 in my reports last year, but now it's clear this prediction needs to be revised. I predict Apple may launch its first foldable product in 2025 at the earliest, which may be a foldable iPad or a hybrid of iPad & iPhone. https://t.co/HGIDPFvdar — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 1, 2022

Baked into the prediction is the fact that exactly what sort of foldable Apple will make public first is very much still up in the air - while some reports have indicated that it's building a larger iPad style device, the possibility still exists that it'll be an iPhone of some sort.

There's a pretty sizeable difference between those two options, but in many ways it does just boil down to size, since the differences between iPadOS and iOS are not exactly seismic for the average user.

Of course, we wouldn't expect to get any official information from Apple about the project until it's ready to actually put a device up for pre-order, so you'll likely be able to bet on another couple of years of speculation at least before anything is made concrete.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.