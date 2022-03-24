(Pocket-lint) - There are a number of tips and tricks hidden within Apple's iOS software on iPhone and while some of them are more obvious than others, and perhaps more useful than others, there are some that are very practical and could come in handy in unfortunate circumstances, if you've taken the time to set them up.

One of those is Emergency SOS, which can be triggered by pressing the side button on an iPhone in quick succession five times. You can read more about that in our separate feature.

The tip we are focusing on here though is making sure your iPhone remains discoverable even when it's switched off. Hopefully your iPhone won't get stolen, but if it does, there's a good chance Airplane mode will be turned on and your iPhone will be disconnected from the internet and therefore the Find My network.

Here's how to make sure you can still find your iPhone even when it's switched off.

The first step you'll need to do to prevent your iPhone from becoming undiscoverable if it gets into the wrong hands is to turn off what someone is able to access when your iPhone is still locked.

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on 'Face ID & Passcode' or 'Touch ID & Passcode' Enter your passcode Scroll down to the Allow Access When Locked section and toggle off Control Centre and USB Accessories

The next step you'll need to take to ensure you'll still be able to find your iPhone if it is turned off, is to turn on location services.

Open Settings on your iPhone Head to Privacy Tap on Location Services at the top Toggle Location Services on

The last step is to make sure the Find My network is on and Find My iPhone is on.

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on your name at the top to open Apple ID settings Tap on Find My Click on Find My iPHone at the top Toggle on Find My iPhone, Find My Network and Send Last Location

After all these steps, when you then go to power off your iPhone, you should now see a greyed out message under the 'Slide to Power off' option that says 'iPhone Findable after Power Off'.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.