(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 already offers an under display camera, but it's been sugggested that the technology will expand in the future, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and possibily the Apple iPhone 15 Pro benefitting from it.

According to Korean news outlet The Elec (via Slashgear), Samsung is working on next-generation display technology that will enable not just camera systems but biometric systems to be placed beneath the display.

It's said the technology beneath the screen will remain invisible when not in use and it will offer a step up on what the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 has, which is just a selfie camera beneath the screen. At the moment, under panel cameras, or UPCs as they are sometimes referred to, are a new technology and a work in progress.

It's previously been claimed that Apple is also considering this kind of technology, where not only the front camera, but Face ID and Touch ID were placed beneath the display. Face ID requires a very high level of light transmittance to deliver the speed and accuracy users are accustomed to though.

The Elec report suggests Samsung and its partner OTI Lumionics are working on a cathode pattern that is designed to enable the entire sheet to stay transparent, allowing the maximum amount of light through. If this happens, it should in theory move the technology on far enough that both Samsung and Apple can make use of it.

The report does suggest it's still a couple of years off though and we are still just talking rumours here, so watch this space as things might change.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.