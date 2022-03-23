Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The size of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max and their cameras have leaked

- The design doesn't look very different either

(Pocket-lint) - Well, it looks like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models won't look too different from the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple will almost certainly update the iPhone with a new range this autumn, and the current thinking is it will be called the iPhone 14. Although Apple has yet to confirm or announce the next iPhone, schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been posted to Twitter by notable leaker and freelance tech journalist Max Weinbach.

The schematics list the dimensions for both phones, revealing they're 0.2mm thicker than their iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max predecessors, and they show large rear camera housings are still on deck.

See the chart below for reference:

Model

Body dimensions

Camera dimensions

iPhone 13 Pro146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm
iPhone 14 Pro (rumoured)147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm38.24 x 36.71mm
iPhone 13 Pro Max 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm
iPhone 14 Pro Max (rumoured)160.7 x 77.58 x 7.85mm38.21 x 36.73mm

Finally, the schematics show pill-shaped and circular cutouts, likely for the front camera and sensors needed for Face ID.

For iPhone 14 leaks and rumours, see our guide:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
