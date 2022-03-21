Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

How to add Alexa to your iPhone Home Screen

Author image, Deputy editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Pocket-lint How to add Alexa to your iPhone Home Screen
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Alexa might have launched after Apple's Siri but it's also arguably the personal assistant that made personal assistants so popular.

While Siri is probably funnier overall, Alexa has the advantage of being compatible with pretty much every smarthome device out there. If you're someone who uses Alexa, either through an Amazon Echo device, or third party device, then this will help you if you're an iPhone user.

It's possible to add an Alexa widget to your iPhone or iPad Home Screen so you can access Amazon's personal assistant with one tap. Alexa won't be able to change settings on your iPhone, like alter your display brightness, or launch an app, but you will be able to control your Alexa-compatible smarthome gadgets, set timers, add to your shopping list and get questions answered.

Here's how to add the Alexa widget to your iPhone Home Screen.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone
5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

How to add the Alexa widget to your iPhone or iPad Home Screen

Here are the steps you need to follow to add the Alexa widget to your iPhone Home Screen:

  1. Swipe left to right on your iPhone or iPad's Home Screen.
  2. Press and hold one of the widgets
  3. Tap 'Edit Home Screen'
  4. Tap on the '+' in the top left corner 
  5. Scroll until you see Amazon Alexa, or type Alexa into the search box at the top
  6. Tap on Amazon Alexa
  7. Tap on 'Add Widget'
  8. Tap on 'Done' at the top

Once you've completed those steps, the Alexa widget will be available when you swipe left to right on your iPhone Home Screen. You can move the widget to your main Home Screen though. 

To do this, follow the steps below:

  1. Swipe left to right on your iPhone or iPad Home Screen
  2. Find the Alexa widget
  3. Press down and hold it and tap on 'Edit Home Screen'
  4. When the widgets are wiggling, move the Alexa widget to where you want it on your Home Screen
  5. Tap on 'Done' in the top right corner
  6. That's it.
Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
Recommended for you
Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro display sizes and specs leak
Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro display sizes and specs leak By Britta O'Boyle ·
How to add Alexa to your iPhone Home Screen
How to add Alexa to your iPhone Home Screen By Britta O'Boyle ·
Is the hole-punch camera here to stay? We look at the pros and cons of the front camera design
Is the hole-punch camera here to stay? We look at the pros and cons of the front camera design By Mike Lowe ·