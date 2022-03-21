How to add Alexa to your iPhone Home Screen

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Alexa might have launched after Apple's Siri but it's also arguably the personal assistant that made personal assistants so popular.

While Siri is probably funnier overall, Alexa has the advantage of being compatible with pretty much every smarthome device out there. If you're someone who uses Alexa, either through an Amazon Echo device, or third party device, then this will help you if you're an iPhone user.

It's possible to add an Alexa widget to your iPhone or iPad Home Screen so you can access Amazon's personal assistant with one tap. Alexa won't be able to change settings on your iPhone, like alter your display brightness, or launch an app, but you will be able to control your Alexa-compatible smarthome gadgets, set timers, add to your shopping list and get questions answered.

Here's how to add the Alexa widget to your iPhone Home Screen.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Here are the steps you need to follow to add the Alexa widget to your iPhone Home Screen:

Swipe left to right on your iPhone or iPad's Home Screen. Press and hold one of the widgets Tap 'Edit Home Screen' Tap on the '+' in the top left corner Scroll until you see Amazon Alexa, or type Alexa into the search box at the top Tap on Amazon Alexa Tap on 'Add Widget' Tap on 'Done' at the top

Once you've completed those steps, the Alexa widget will be available when you swipe left to right on your iPhone Home Screen. You can move the widget to your main Home Screen though.

To do this, follow the steps below:

Swipe left to right on your iPhone or iPad Home Screen Find the Alexa widget Press down and hold it and tap on 'Edit Home Screen' When the widgets are wiggling, move the Alexa widget to where you want it on your Home Screen Tap on 'Done' in the top right corner That's it.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.