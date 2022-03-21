Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro display sizes and specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series later this year, but while we are still several months off, there have been a number of reports suggesting what we can expect, with the latest not only detailing display sizes but some specs too.

According to tipster Shadow Leak (via MySmartPrice), the iPhone 14 will feature a 6.06-inch Flexible OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.68-inch Flexible OLED display.

The iPhone 14 Pro meanwhile, will have a 6.06-inch Flexible OLED LTPO display, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to have the same but at 6.68-inches. It's said the standard models will have a 60Hz standard refresh rate, while the Pro models will have ProMotion with a variable refresh rate between 1-120Hz.

In terms of other specifications, the report claims all four models will come with 6GB of RAM and the tipster supported a previous leak that claimed the standard models would come with the same A15 Bionic chip that is in the iPhone 13 models, while the Pro models will see a jump to the A16 Bionic.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to have a dual rear camera, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to have a triple rear camera with a LIDAR sensor, with the main camera offering a 48-megapixel sensor.

For now though, nothing is confirmed, and as we mentioned, we are still several months away so everything could change. You can read all the iPhone 14 rumours so far in our separate feature though.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.