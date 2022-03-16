Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders show pill and hole punch cameras

(Pocket-lint) - Renders of a the purported iPhone 14 Pro have appeared online and they show a couple  of design alterations for Apple's next flagship phones.

Based on CAD design specifications, the renders show the pill and hole punch camera cutouts on the front - a departure from the notch that has been used in the lineup for many years.

The pill-shaped hole will reportedly house the Face ID sensors, while the hole-punch is for a selfie FaceTime cam.

In terms of other details, the screen will continue to be 6.1-inches, as found on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

As for buttons and rear camera unit, it's same-old, same-old. The triple-camera system on the back will have the same shape and configuration, while the power button will remain on the right with all other buttons on the left.

The renders were obtained by 91Mobiles from "industry sources". 

Other iPhone 14 rumours doing the rounds lately suggested that the display could actually be stretched on this year's Pro models, but that isn't reflected in the renders. It's also said that the Pro models will adopt the A16 Bionic chipset, while the standard models will not. And there will be no mini iPhone this time, it's claimed.

91Mobiles expects more to leak on the new iPhones in the coming week.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders show pill and hole punch cameras
