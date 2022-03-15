(Pocket-lint) - Apple's latest iPhone SE opts for Touch ID like the iPhone 6, 7 and 8 models, as well as the older iPhone SE, rather than Face ID like the more recent iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Whilst the software experience is almost identical across all iPhones, whether Face ID or Touch ID, there are some areas where things are a little different, Apple Pay being one of them.

Here is how to use Apple Pay on the iPhone SE but it's the same for the iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models in case you have one of those and you're wondering.

Before you use Apple Pay, you'll first need to add your payment cards to your Apple Wallet. To do this, follow the steps below:

Open Settings on your iPhone Scroll down to 'Wallet & Apple Pay' Tap on 'Add Card' Tap on 'Debit or Credit Card' Press 'Continue' and follow the instructions

Once you have added your card or cards to the Apple Wallet, you can use your iPhone to pay anywhere that accepts contactless payments.

In the Wallet & Apple Pay settings, you'll find various options, such as setting an Express Travel Card - more on that in our separate feature - as well as setting a default card and choosing to allow access to Apple Pay when your iPhone is locked.

When you want to pay, it's super simple. If your iPhone is unlocked, just hold your iPhone next to the card reader and your cards will appear. You can choose which card you want to use and then hold your finger on the Touch ID button to authenticate the payment once you have chosen.

If your phone is locked, you'll first need to make sure you've toggled on the 'Double-Click Home Button' in the Wallet & Apple Pay settings. When you want to pay, double tap the Touch ID home button on your iPhone, hold down your finger to authenticate the payment with Touch ID and then hold your iPhone up to the payment reader. That's it.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.