(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in the latter half of this year, but despite being several months away, there have been a number of rumours flying around suggesting what we can be prepared for.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on 14 March claiming the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would remain on the A15 chip, while the Pro models would see an update to the A16 chip. 9to5 has now corroborated the idea of varying chips and added some more details about the upcoming devices.

According to the site (via AppleInsider), Apple will be dropping the 5.4-inch mini model - we will be devastated if this is true - and moving to a Max model of the standard iPhone 14 instead. We've heard this numerous times before, though that doesn't necessarily make it true so don't take it as gospel just yet.

9to5Mac's report also claimed the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could have slightly taller displays because of the pill-shape design that has also been rumoured for the Pro models in place of the current notch. The site's sources also said Apple was working on satellite communication features, though it wasn't clear if these would come to the iPhone 14 models.

Of course, nothing is confirmed, nor will it be for several months, but if rumours are true, the standard and Pro models could be quite different in 2022. You can read all the rumours surrounding the devices so far in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.