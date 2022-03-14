How to unlock your iPhone with Face ID when wearing a mask

(Pocket-lint) - Apple released iOS 15.4 on 14 March 2022, and with it arrived a number of features, including the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID even when you are wearing a mask.

Previous to iOS 15.4, Apple made it possible in a previous update for those with an Apple Watch to unlock their iPhone when wearing a mask. It meant that if your Apple Watch was on your wrist, unlocked and paired with your iPhone, it would unlock your iPhone through Face ID, even when a face mask was being worn.

The iOS 15.4 update extends this convenience feature to those that don't have an Apple Watch. Here's how to set up Face ID with a mask.

You'll first need to make sure you are running iOS 15.4 or later if you want to Face ID to work for unlocking your iPhone when you're wearing a face mask.

To make sure you are running iOS 15.4, or to download and install it, follow the steps below:

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on 'General' Tap on 'Software Update' Download and install iOS 15.4 if you haven't already

Once you are running the iOS 15.4 software, follow the steps below to set your iPhone to unlock with Face ID when you're wearing a face mask:

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap on 'Face ID & Passcode' Enter your passcode Toggle on 'Face ID with a Mask'

If you wear glasses regularly, it is recommmeded that you then do the 'Add Glasses' option below the 'Face ID with a Mask' toggle in order for it to work properly. It's worth noting that Face ID with a mask doesn't work with sunglasses.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.